Teach me Like I'm 5 with Drew Brees In this episode of Teach Me Like I'm Five, host Jeff Fenster and guest Drew Brees discuss the importance of curiosity and entrepreneurship.

By Jeff Fenster

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Drew explains that curiosity is important because it encourages us to explore and discover new things. He encourages listeners to trust themselves and not be afraid of failure. "Pressure is not real," he says. "Trust yourself and take risks, just like Michael Jordan does when shooting a basketball."

Drew also explains that entrepreneurship is when someone takes something they have, such as jolly ranchers, and sells it to someone else for a profit. He encourages listeners to take risks and trust themselves, just like Michael Jordan does when shooting a basketball.

This episode of Teach Me Like I'm Five is a great reminder that curiosity and entrepreneurship are important skills to have. It's important to explore and discover new things, and to trust yourself and take risks. With the right attitude and mindset, you can achieve anything.
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

