Teach me Like I'm 5 with Drew Brees

In this episode of Teach Me Like I'm Five, host Jeff Fenster and guest Drew Brees discuss the importance of curiosity and entrepreneurship.

Drew explains that curiosity is important because it encourages us to explore and discover new things. He encourages listeners to trust themselves and not be afraid of failure. "Pressure is not real," he says. "Trust yourself and take risks, just like Michael Jordan does when shooting a basketball."

Drew also explains that entrepreneurship is when someone takes something they have, such as jolly ranchers, and sells it to someone else for a profit. He encourages listeners to take risks and trust themselves, just like Michael Jordan does when shooting a basketball.

This episode of Teach Me Like I'm Five is a great reminder that curiosity and entrepreneurship are important skills to have. It's important to explore and discover new things, and to trust yourself and take risks. With the right attitude and mindset, you can achieve anything.