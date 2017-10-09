Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
This Skincare Business Has Been Around Since 1851. What's the Secret?

Take a tour of Kiehl's Since 1851.

By
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Venturer sits down with Kiehl's Since 1851 (a skin, hair and body care business) President Chris Salgardo to talk about what has allowed the brand to thrive for 166 years. What does the company value in an office space, in its employees and in its products? How has it created a connection to drive customers back to the store for generations?

Just as importantly, how has Kiehl's been able to use its longevity to make a positive impact on its community and around the country? Click play to learn more.

