Unlocking Your True Potential: Back To The Basics With College Student Grant Hafercamp Interview with Jeff Fenster & college student Grant Hafercamp on exploring your ultimate potential.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Discover how Grant Haferkamp, the founder of Strictly SoCal, found his passion and purpose, and how he started his own clothing company. Jeff explains the importance of personal branding and resumes, and introduces the concept of relationship capital. Grant encourages college students to find a job that allows them to have a good quality of life and passion, and to look outside of college for opportunities to gain experience and learn.