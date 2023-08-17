Unlocking Your True Potential: Back To The Basics With College Student Grant Hafercamp Interview with Jeff Fenster & college student Grant Hafercamp on exploring your ultimate potential.

By Jeff Fenster

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Discover how Grant Haferkamp, the founder of Strictly SoCal, found his passion and purpose, and how he started his own clothing company. Jeff explains the importance of personal branding and resumes, and introduces the concept of relationship capital. Grant encourages college students to find a job that allows them to have a good quality of life and passion, and to look outside of college for opportunities to gain experience and learn.
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

