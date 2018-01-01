3-D Projection
Apps
Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App
From Dacuda, the Swiss software company behind the PocketScan, the 3DAround app allows a user to generate an image that can be spun and tilted.
More From This Topic
Technology
YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS: Elon Musk Designs a Rocket Part With Hand Gestures and 3-D Prints It
In this video, the SpaceX founder goes beyond computers to design the rocket part with free-standing projection.
Technology
Can't Make That Meeting? Skype Could Have the Solution With 3-D Video Calling
The technology is far off still but could give the niche format wider appeal.