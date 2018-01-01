35 under 35
Entrepreneurs
5 Things to Keep in Mind For Entrepreneurs Who Start Post 35
Success of a venture will be a result of your strong will power and there's no looking back if things are done with conviction
More From This Topic
35 under 35
The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora
Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application
35 under 35
Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
35 under 35
Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern
Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him"
35 under 35
This Entrepreneur is Doing His Bit for the Environment
Carbon Clean Solutions, the brainchild of Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb, is a UK-based company that specializes in capturing carbon from thin air and putting it to some good use
35 under 35
Karthik Naralsetty is one Truly Responsible Entrepreneur
He realized that he can contribute by developing a blood donation system and Socialblood came into the forefront
35 under 35
Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism
The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
35 under 35
Rohan Murty's Tryst with Coding, Mentors and Beyond
Coding for Murty is no different from writing, painting or music
35Under35
Meet the Zen Billionaire of India - Kavin Bharti Mittal
Kavin was fortunate to have a father who had built an empire and very naturally he started picking up things very early.
35Under35
The First Indian Who Cracked The NBA -Satnam Singh Bhamara
Bhamara is currently tackling it out in the NBA Development League (D-League) for Texas Legends and has played in five out of 14 games so far, scoring six points in all.
35Under35
35 Under 35 Special - The Game Changers of 2017
They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs.