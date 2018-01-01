35 under 35

More From This Topic

The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora
35 under 35

The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora

Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
35 under 35

Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy

Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read
Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern
35 under 35

Nothing Holds Back this Author and Activist from Voicing Her Concern

Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him"
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur is Doing His Bit for the Environment
35 under 35

This Entrepreneur is Doing His Bit for the Environment

Carbon Clean Solutions, the brainchild of Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb, is a UK-based company that specializes in capturing carbon from thin air and putting it to some good use
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Karthik Naralsetty is one Truly Responsible Entrepreneur
35 under 35

Karthik Naralsetty is one Truly Responsible Entrepreneur

He realized that he can contribute by developing a blood donation system and Socialblood came into the forefront
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism
35 under 35

Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Rohan Murty's Tryst with Coding, Mentors and Beyond
35 under 35

Rohan Murty's Tryst with Coding, Mentors and Beyond

Coding for Murty is no different from writing, painting or music
Punita Sabharwal | 7 min read
Meet the Zen Billionaire of India - Kavin Bharti Mittal
35Under35

Meet the Zen Billionaire of India - Kavin Bharti Mittal

Kavin was fortunate to have a father who had built an empire and very naturally he started picking up things very early.
Punita Sabharwal | 7 min read
The First Indian Who Cracked The NBA -Satnam Singh Bhamara
35Under35

The First Indian Who Cracked The NBA -Satnam Singh Bhamara

Bhamara is currently tackling it out in the NBA Development League (D-League) for Texas Legends and has played in five out of 14 games so far, scoring six points in all.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
35 Under 35 Special - The Game Changers of 2017
35Under35

35 Under 35 Special - The Game Changers of 2017

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs.
Punita Sabharwal | 15+ min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.