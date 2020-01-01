7 clean

7Clean desarrolla "vacuna" para combatir los virus en las telas
Advertorial

Su nueva formulación, junto con su tecnología de wet cleaning y una innovadora técnica de lavado, logran la eliminación total del COVID y otros virus, bacterias y hongos. La empresa pretende compartirla con el resto de la industria.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read