aadhar

Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds
Entrepreneurs

"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India
Challenges

How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Sanjay Bhargava | 5 min read
Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test
aadhar

The increased clamour, hence emerging out of this bold move by the government, has created war hysteria between UPI and existing modes of payments.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
FinTech

The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!
Hacks

Are the private details from your Aadhar Card safe with the government or are they prone to hacks?
Rustam Singh | 2 min read
