advanced auditing techniques

Why Banks in India Should Adopt Advanced Auditing Techniques?
Banking

Why Banks in India Should Adopt Advanced Auditing Techniques?

Advanced auditing techniques with a proper laid down structure and policies is the only way to avoid, if not eradicate the banking frauds
Praveen Nigam | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.