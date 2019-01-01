Análisis FODA

¿Qué es el análisis FODA o DAFO?
Arma tu empresa

El análisis FODA es una herramienta que te ayuda para que puedas identificar y contrastar tus fortalezas y debilidades, contra las oportunidades y amenazas que depara el mercado. ¡Toma nota de ella!
