Anonymity

More From This Topic

This Alarm Clock App Brings You Wake-Up Calls From Total Strangers
Sleep

This Alarm Clock App Brings You Wake-Up Calls From Total Strangers

Users can place and receive anonymous phone calls that last no longer than 60 seconds with the aim of spreading some morning cheer.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests
Facebook

Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests

The new app is inspired by the internet's role as a 'third place' for strangers without traditional social bonds to meet and exchange ideas.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Facebook Reportedly Developing App for Anonymous Social Interaction
Privacy Concerns

Facebook Reportedly Developing App for Anonymous Social Interaction

The move marks an about-face from the company's founding mission, which sought to establish a digital network of actual identities.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Total Reversal: Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Web Anonymity in Facebook F8 Keynote
Social Media

Total Reversal: Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Web Anonymity in Facebook F8 Keynote

Instead of turning a blind eye to the growing backlash against identity-based social media, Facebook wants in.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.