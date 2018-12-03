aprobación ley fintech
Ley Fintech
Diputados aprueban Ley Fintech, a espera de su promulgación por el Ejecutivo
Este jueves la Cámara de Diputados aprobó en lo general la Ley Fintech. El siguiente paso es la promulgación por el poder Ejecutivo.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.