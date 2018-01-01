Artisanal Manufacturing

Artisanal Mayonnaise Shop Satirized on SNL Releases a New, Parody-Inspired Flavor
Artisanal Mayonnaise Shop Satirized on SNL Releases a New, Parody-Inspired Flavor

When comedian Kevin Hart mentioned garlic-truffle mayo in an SNL skit parodying modern Bushwick, Empire Mayonnaise decided to make his Brooklyn dream a reality.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
What Artisanal Brands Can Teach Us About Using Technology to Humanize Business
What Artisanal Brands Can Teach Us About Using Technology to Humanize Business

In an increasingly automated world of interconnected everything, consumers may turn to customized products that they can emotionally connect with.
Randy Komisar | 6 min read
How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back
How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back

Heath Ceramics is focusing on building value over volume.
Carren Jao | 4 min read
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec

Launched by this Philly Eagles tight-end, this online accessories line gives back.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love
Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love

A small-batch distillery in Brooklyn is part of a resurgence in American manufacturing.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
