Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018
The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme
Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity
Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How High Should Your Expectations be from the Union Budget 2018
With the tax on insurance rising from 15% to 18%, health and pure life insurance should be considered essential and exempted from taxation
Huzaifa Shehabi | 4 min read
Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally
Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.
Pratik Gandhi | 5 min read
More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster
Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Gaurav Dureja | 2 min read
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Monica Malhotra Kandhari | 3 min read
Professors Say Education Initiatives To Build Skills, Boost Employment
In the slew of announcements, Education featured as one of the Arun Jaitley government's main focus.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Fintech Firms Confident of Robust Digital Infrastructure by the Government
As far as the Indian startup sector goes, the fintech companies have cheered the measures for tax concessions for startups and digital economy.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
