autenticación biométrica

¿Cuando el futuro nos alcance? Microsoft desarrolla un cajero automático que no utiliza tarjetas
inteligencia artificial

¿Cuando el futuro nos alcance? Microsoft desarrolla un cajero automático que no utiliza tarjetas

La compañía está trabajando en un prototipo basado en la nube y en la inteligencia artificial.
iProUP | 2 min de lectura
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Seguir button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.