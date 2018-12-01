Bayt

Injaz Al-Arab Teams Up With Corporations To Combat Arab Youth Unemployment
Unemployment

Injaz Al-Arab Teams Up With Corporations To Combat Arab Youth Unemployment

Non-profit organization INJAZ Al-Arab has announced its "Expand Your Horizon" initiative with key corporate partners to help address youth unemployment in MENA.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Millennials In The Middle East: How To Understand, Foster Leadership, And Manage Your New Workforce
Growth Strategies

Millennials In The Middle East: How To Understand, Foster Leadership, And Manage Your New Workforce

By 2025, Millennials will make up 75 percent of all workers.
Suhail Al-Masri | 7 min read
Education In The Middle East
Education

Education In The Middle East

Entrepreneurs in the business of educating the region's youth need to address the chronic misalignment of the education system and job markets.
Suhail Al-Masri | 7 min read
Managing Staff Aspirations: Three Ways To Drive The Growth Of Both Your Human Capital And Your Company
Human Resources

Managing Staff Aspirations: Three Ways To Drive The Growth Of Both Your Human Capital And Your Company

Tactics a company can take to pursue both the goals of the business and its employees.
Suhail Al-Masri | 5 min read
Get Your Facts Straight: Women In The MENA Workplace
Workplace Diversity

Get Your Facts Straight: Women In The MENA Workplace

A discussion on career standing, gender equality and potential solutions.
Suhail Al-Masri | 7 min read
