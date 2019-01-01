best startups

My Queue

Start-ups Should Talk to Their Customers a Lot before Anything: Meesho Founder and CTO
A day after closing a successful round of funding, Meesho's Founder and CTO, Sanjeev Barnwal shared how interacting with a lot of shopkeepers made them recognize the core problem in the industry
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Week Wrap: Things That You Want to Know about the Indian Startup World

Week Wrap: Things That You Want to Know about the Indian Startup World

From EdTech to logistics here's what the week was all about
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read