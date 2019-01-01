My Queue

Mexico

BIVA cumple 1 año con el 10% de participación en las transacciones del mercado bursátil

La bolsa de valores celebró su primer aniversario y anunció que abrirá un Instituto en alianza con las principales universidades del país para educar en el tema bursátil.
Xóchitl Austria | 3 min read