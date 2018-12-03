borracho
Uber
Uber sabrá si estás borracho al pedir su servicio
La seguridad se ha convertido para Uber en un pilar, así que además de cuidar a los pasajeros, también cuida a sus conductores y para ello utilizará inteligencia artificial.
