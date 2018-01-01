Brand
Finance
Paula Deen Is Cooking Up a Comeback
Paula Deen has received a $75 to $100 million cash injection from private-equity firm Najafi Companies, as a concentrated and passionate fan base continues to rally around the embattled chef.
