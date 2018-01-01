Business on Main

Manage Through the Unthinkable With a Disaster Plan
Growth Strategies

Manage Through the Unthinkable With a Disaster Plan

Running a business is hard enough without worrying about wildfires or hurricanes. But a solid plan can help your business stay open and productive if disaster strikes.
Toddi Gutner | 5 min read
How to Hire the Right Employees for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

How to Hire the Right Employees for Your Startup

When you're on a tight startup budget and timeline, it can be easy to make compromises on who you hire. Don't. Here's what to look for in an employee.
Susan Schreter | 4 min read
Can You Turn Your Passion Into a Profitable Business?
Starting a Business

Can You Turn Your Passion Into a Profitable Business?

Not all passions make for a good business. Chris Guillebeau, author of "The $100 Startup," offers insights for aspiring entrepreneurs who seek to make a living doing what they love.
Shiwani Srivastava | 6 min read
