Byju
4 Things to Know
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
More From This Topic
Investments
Byju Scoops Out $50 Million From Mark Zuckerberg's Foundation, Sequoia Capital And Others
This round of funding will help the venture to fuel their international expansion.
EdTech Startup
Straight Out Of Byju's Classroom: 10 Things Aspiring Edtech Entrepreneurs Need To Know Before Starting Off
To make an edtech startup – It should be education first with technology being used as an enabler