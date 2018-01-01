cab rental

An Uber for Intercity
If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Mind Your Fleet aims to reorganize the cluttered cab rental industry
The beauty of entrepreneurship comes when you understand your organization as a complete living being
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
