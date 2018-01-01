cab rental
Urban Mobility
Can Tech-Startups Resolve the Dilemma of Urban Mobility in India?
Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services
More From This Topic
Taxi aggregators
An Uber for Intercity
If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.
Taxi
Mind Your Fleet aims to reorganize the cluttered cab rental industry
The beauty of entrepreneurship comes when you understand your organization as a complete living being