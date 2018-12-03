Café Punta del Cielo

El emprendedor que encontró inspiración en el miedo
Historias Entrepreneur

El emprendedor que encontró inspiración en el miedo

Para Pablo González Cid, CEO de Café Punta del Cielo, las mejores lecciones se ocultan tras los errores, el fracaso y las malas decisiones.
Marissa Sánchez | 6 min de lectura
