Café Punta del Cielo
Historias Entrepreneur
El emprendedor que encontró inspiración en el miedo
Para Pablo González Cid, CEO de Café Punta del Cielo, las mejores lecciones se ocultan tras los errores, el fracaso y las malas decisiones.
