campaña clasista
Marketing
Hershey's retira publicidad tras ser tachada de clasista
La campaña de Hershey's "Hacer el bien sabe bien" causó indignación entre el público en redes sociales. La compañía se disculpó en un comunicado.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.