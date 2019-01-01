My Queue

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Is Likely Just the First Big Player to Bet on US Ending Prohibition

Canopy's acquisition of Acreage contingent on US legalization is probably just the first such deal as the industry grows increasingly confident prohibition will soon end.
Rebecca Albright | 5 min read
Canopy Growth Agrees to Buy Acreage When the US Ends Prohibition

The deal is a signal John Boehner and the other political insiders on the Acreage board believe US legalization will occur soon, not just eventually.
Debra Borchardt | 5 min read