Carrotshare
Noticias
Carrot lanza el Airbnb de los autos
Carrot anunció hoy el lanzamiento de CarrotShare, una plataforma tecnológica que permite al usuario rentar autos de terceros en todo el país sin necesidad de acudir a intermediarios.
