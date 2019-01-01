My Queue

Casa Lumbre

Estos 3 amigos lanzaron una marca que le compite a Johnnie Walker y Smirnoff
Historias Entrepreneur

Casa Lumbre, la productora de bebidas espirituosas logró derribar los muros de México con alianzas comerciales que hizo con importadoras y distribuidoras extranjeras. Hoy, sus tres marcas premium se venden en más de 40 países.
Franck Velázquez | 9 min read