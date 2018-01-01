chat messaging
WhatsApp Arms Itself for Payments in India
With WhatsApp's parent Facebook embroiled in data privacy controversies, numerous questions have been raised about the app's payments feature
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.