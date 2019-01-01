Chinu Kala

Apps – The Synonym of Modern Day Businesses
Business

Apps – The Synonym of Modern Day Businesses

The introduction of apps has been a boon to businesses big and small, encouraging more businesses to join the country's entrepreneurial ventures
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.