Cinemex
Marcas
Cinemex se compromete con Coca-Cola y le dice adiós a Pepsi
En la eterna rivalidad entre Coca-Cola y Pepsi, Coca-Cola se acaba de apuntar una victoria, pues ahora será la bebida oficial de Cinemex.
