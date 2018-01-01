Cinnamon Rolls
Shark Tank
Cinnaholic Says Cinnamon Buns Are the Next Cupcakes, And 'Shark Tank' Agrees
The founders of Cinnaholic want to make their customizable cinnamon rolls a national brand. Here's how they snagged $200,000 on 'Shank Tank.'
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.