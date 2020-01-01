Citirix

Microsoft and Citrix Partner To Accelerate Cloud Adoption Of Digital Workspaces Amid Pandemic
Cloud Technology

Companies join forces to simplify cloud transformation and speed adoption of digital workspaces and virtual desktops to enable greater agility, productivity and security
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read