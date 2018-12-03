Coach

Ofrece un servicio al cliente excepcional
Ricardo Shahin, coach y director de CIR México, comparte las claves para conseguir la lealtad de los clientes escuchando sus necesidades y superando sus expectativas.
Crece a la par de tu empresa
Falon Fatemi | 3 min de lectura
¿Por qué tener un Plan Financiero?
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min de lectura
Crece con un coach ejecutivo
Germán Sánchez Hernández | 14 min de lectura
Cómo elegir planificador financiero
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min de lectura
