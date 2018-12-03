Cofee Gines
Estudiantes IPN
Estudiantes del IPN crean chicle que disminuye el cansancio
Cofee Gines es el nombre de esta goma de mascar creada por alumnos del IPN que promete disminuir el estrés y la fatiga.
