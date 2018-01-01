College Entrepreneur of 2013
Entrepreneurs
Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013
From thousands of entries we selected 15 finalists. then readers voted on their favorites. We hope you're as inspired by them as we are!
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.