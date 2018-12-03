cotiza
Spotify
Spotify cotizará en abril con números no muy favorables
Spotify comenzará a cotizar en abril en el New York Stock Exchange el 3 de abril, aunque los números parecen no ser tan favorables.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.