Crear marca

Con esta app puedes diseñar todo (sí, ¡todo!) para tu negocio
Diseño

Gracias a Canva, emprendedores y pymes pueden fácilmente crear diseños, imprimirlos y recibirlos hasta su puerta. Y lo mejor: hacerlo gratis o a un costo muy bajo.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 4 min de lectura
Haz branding para recargar tus ventas
Marketing

Lewis Howes | 4 min de lectura
Estrategias para crear una marca
Emprendedores

Marissa Sánchez | 9 min de lectura
3 claves para crear tu marca personal
Claves de branding personal

Karen Tiber Leland | 4 min de lectura
