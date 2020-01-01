Crowlending

¿Qué es el crowdlending o crowdfunding de deuda?
Te decimos todo lo que tienes que considerar sí eres inversionistas en estas plataformas fintech o quieres serlo.
Gerardo Obregón Salorio | 14 min read