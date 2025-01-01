Cyber Security Threats
Cybersecurity Without the Guesswork
ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins talks ransomware-as-a-service, the power of deny-by-default, and why simplicity is the future of cybersecurity.
Rising Cybersecurity Demand Drives Kaspersky's India Business Up 24%
Building on this momentum, Kaspersky has significantly strengthened its presence in India by tripling its local headcount over the past two years
93% of Indian executives expect to increase cyber security budget next year: Report
The report highlights that Gen AI is at the helm of cyber investment priorities, with 87 per cent of organizations having boosted their investments over the last 12 months.
Cyber Security Demand Soars in India; US and UK Grapple with Job Stress
Nearly 24 per cent of cybersecurity leaders in the US and UK are considering leaving their jobs due to the overwhelming stress caused by AI-driven cyberattacks and malware threats
Budget 2024: Cybersecurity Leaders Anticipate Robust Measures and More Funds
In its interim budget (2024-25), the government increased its cybersecurity allocation from INR 400 crore (2023-2024) to INR 750 crore. However, industry leaders are anticipating more towards cybersecurity in the face of new technological developments and cyber threats