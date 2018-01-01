Danielle Snyder

The Innovators: Dannijo's Jodie & Danielle Snyder
Entrepreneurs

The Innovators: Dannijo's Jodie & Danielle Snyder

The founders of a fashion jewelry collection talk about their journey as an upstart brand in the ever-changing fashion business.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.