demonetization

#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have
education policy

Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
Beas Dev Ralhan | 3 min read
#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization
demonetization

Businesses must be dynamic and nimble enough to adapt to policy changes
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
demonetization

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
Demonetization has Been A Blessing for These #4 Companies' Growth in the Long Run
Digital Payments

Businesses that warmed up to digital payments had the opportunity to tap the demonetization drive.
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
One Year of Demonetization: How Tough It Has Been for the Gold Industry
demonetization

The industry is observing Indians moving away from the bullion market
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?
SMEs

With increasing documentation under the GST, many SMEs are finding it difficult to focus on productive work, being overburdened with the regulatory work of filing taxes
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move
Pitching Investors

"Big companies have the strength of tech and human resources and a vast customer network that start-ups need"
Bidita Sen | 7 min read
Freedom from Corruption: Modi's Year in Review
Regulation Reforms

"In the long run, these policy reforms are certain to make the industry more transparent, which will boost investors' confidence in India"
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How This Payment Gateway Aims to be the Big Fish in Fintech Pond
Payment Wallets

In today's cut-throat competition among increasing number of fintech start-ups, the challenge is also to stay relevant
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
How Are NBFCs Racing Past the Hurdles on Their Tracks
FinTech

The biggest risk NBFCs face is making sure that the loan is paid back in absence of verification data from most borrowers
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
