demonetization
Growth Strategies
IMF Shares Tips For India to Support its 7 Plus Per Cent Growth Rate
IMF said India's growth is expected to rebound to 7.4 per cent in FY 2018-19 and 7.8 per cent in FY 2019-20
education policy
#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have
Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
demonetization
#3 Key Lessons Entrepreneurs Learnt From Demonetization
Businesses must be dynamic and nimble enough to adapt to policy changes
demonetization
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Digital Payments
Demonetization has Been A Blessing for These #4 Companies' Growth in the Long Run
Businesses that warmed up to digital payments had the opportunity to tap the demonetization drive.
demonetization
One Year of Demonetization: How Tough It Has Been for the Gold Industry
The industry is observing Indians moving away from the bullion market
SMEs
Is the Opposition Right This Time? Are SMEs Overburdened after Demonetization and GST?
With increasing documentation under the GST, many SMEs are finding it difficult to focus on productive work, being overburdened with the regulatory work of filing taxes
Pitching Investors
Here's Why Investors Believe that Funding Sick Start-ups too Can be a Smart Move
"Big companies have the strength of tech and human resources and a vast customer network that start-ups need"
Regulation Reforms
Freedom from Corruption: Modi's Year in Review
"In the long run, these policy reforms are certain to make the industry more transparent, which will boost investors' confidence in India"
Payment Wallets
How This Payment Gateway Aims to be the Big Fish in Fintech Pond
In today's cut-throat competition among increasing number of fintech start-ups, the challenge is also to stay relevant
FinTech
How Are NBFCs Racing Past the Hurdles on Their Tracks
The biggest risk NBFCs face is making sure that the loan is paid back in absence of verification data from most borrowers