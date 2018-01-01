Dov Charney
Leadership
Legal Issues
Retail Giant American Apparel Gets Restraining Order Against Its Founder
The company wants nothing to do with Dov Charney anymore.
Legal Issues
Ousted American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Seeks $40 Million in Damages
Charney is seeking millions of dollars for a breach of employment contract, his attorney said.
Legal Issues
American Apparel Under Regulator Scrutiny for Possible Violations
The investigation is looking into a potential legal violation related to Dov Charney, the company's founder and former chief executive officer.
American Apparel
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'
With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
American Apparel
American Apparel Officially Fires Founder Dov Charney, Hires Its First Female CEO
Six months after suspending him for alleged sexual misconduct, American Apparel pulls the trigger and cuts ties with its controversial founder.
Leadership
American Apparel Ousts Controversial Founder for Alleged Misconduct
Dov Charney has been removed from his posts as chairman, president and CEO of the company he founded.