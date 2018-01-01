Dov Charney

Retail Giant American Apparel Gets Restraining Order Against Its Founder
Retail Giant American Apparel Gets Restraining Order Against Its Founder

The company wants nothing to do with Dov Charney anymore.
Reuters | 1 min read
Ousted American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Seeks $40 Million in Damages
Ousted American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Seeks $40 Million in Damages

Charney is seeking millions of dollars for a breach of employment contract, his attorney said.
Reuters | 2 min read
American Apparel Under Regulator Scrutiny for Possible Violations
American Apparel Under Regulator Scrutiny for Possible Violations

The investigation is looking into a potential legal violation related to Dov Charney, the company's founder and former chief executive officer.
Reuters | 1 min read
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'
American Apparel Founder Dov Charney Is 'Suing Everyone'

With supposedly only $100,000 in his bank account, majority shareholder Charney told a reporter he is going after all those who did him wrong.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
American Apparel Officially Fires Founder Dov Charney, Hires Its First Female CEO
American Apparel Officially Fires Founder Dov Charney, Hires Its First Female CEO

Six months after suspending him for alleged sexual misconduct, American Apparel pulls the trigger and cuts ties with its controversial founder.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
American Apparel Ousts Controversial Founder for Alleged Misconduct
American Apparel Ousts Controversial Founder for Alleged Misconduct

Dov Charney has been removed from his posts as chairman, president and CEO of the company he founded.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
