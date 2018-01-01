Dylan Lauren

More From This Topic

Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
You've Arrived

Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business

The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut
You've Arrived

Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut

The founder of this luxe candy brand says it's important for entrepreneurs to listen to everyone, but ultimately there's only voice that matters.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Want to Launch a Luxe Brand? Do Your Homework.
You've Arrived

Want to Launch a Luxe Brand? Do Your Homework.

Dylan Lauren reveals the detective work behind launching a brick-and-mortar boutique.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
Dylan Lauren: How to Keep Your Brick and Mortar Relevant
You've Arrived

Dylan Lauren: How to Keep Your Brick and Mortar Relevant

The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar adapts to the businesses around it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
3 Ways to Make Them Remember Your Brand -- Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

3 Ways to Make Them Remember Your Brand -- Weekly Tips

Stand apart from the crowd with details that make a difference.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer
Weekly Tips Roundup

How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer

Whether you're selling tech, a menu entree or gummy bears, it's how you make your customers feel that shapes your brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.