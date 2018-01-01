Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar
How the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar Built an Irresistible Brand
Founder Dylan Lauren explains how she broke through a sugar-stuffed market to build one of the most beloved sweets brands in the world.
More From This Topic
You've Arrived
How Dylan Lauren Makes Time for Family, Fitness and Even Her Dog
The luxe candy brand founder shares her scheduling secret.
You've Arrived
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
You've Arrived
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut
The founder of this luxe candy brand says it's important for entrepreneurs to listen to everyone, but ultimately there's only voice that matters.
You've Arrived
Want to Launch a Luxe Brand? Do Your Homework.
Dylan Lauren reveals the detective work behind launching a brick-and-mortar boutique.
You've Arrived
Dylan Lauren: How to Keep Your Brick and Mortar Relevant
The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar adapts to the businesses around it.
You've Arrived
Opening a New Store? This Candy Retailer Used Locale as Inspiration
Dylan's Candy Bar used Union Square's history to guide its new store's design.
Weekly Tips Roundup
3 Ways to Make Them Remember Your Brand -- Weekly Tips
Stand apart from the crowd with details that make a difference.
You've Arrived
Dylan Lauren on Making Candy Glamorous
The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar explains why building an experience is key to forging a luxe lifestyle brand.