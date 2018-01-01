Edupreneur

Do You Want to Be An Edu-preneur?
Do You Want to Be An Edu-preneur?

India will have world's largest tertiary-age population and second largest graduate talent pipeline globally by the end of 2020
Charushilla Narula Bajpai | 3 min read
If You Have A Family, Place Your Family Before Your Business
If You Have A Family, Place Your Family Before Your Business

Chan Huang Yee On Biggest Challenge A Woman Entrepreneur Faces
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
5 Things To Keep In Mind While Starting Your EdTech Venture- Part II
5 Things To Keep In Mind While Starting Your EdTech Venture- Part II

These tips will you to approach investors in right way.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
Edupreneurs, Are You Looking For Mentorship? Cambridge University Press Is Here To Help You
Edupreneurs, Are You Looking For Mentorship? Cambridge University Press Is Here To Help You

EDUGILD signs MoU with Cambridge University Press to develop ecosystem for startups.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
5 Steps That An Edupreneur Should Keep In Mind While Starting Up- Part I
5 Steps That An Edupreneur Should Keep In Mind While Starting Up- Part I

Must follow these steps to make your edtech startup a successful one.
Samiksha Jain | 2 min read
4 Tips to Setup a Successful Education Startup
4 Tips to Setup a Successful Education Startup

Starting a venture in educational learning domain permits one to get engaged with a business trend that are ruling the charts of top businesses to invest in.
Nitin Vijay | 4 min read
Classteacher: An Interactive Voyage of Discovery and Learning
Classteacher: An Interactive Voyage of Discovery and Learning

Classteacher, a brainchild of IIT alumni was founded with a motive to impart educational content with the help of internet.
Samiksha Jain | 7 min read
How Sanjay Purohit turned iProf into a successful venture
How Sanjay Purohit turned iProf into a successful venture

Entrepreneur India | 4 min read
WonderBoxx: Instilling creativity in kids through play and imagination
WonderBoxx: Instilling creativity in kids through play and imagination

WonderBoxx offers exclusive tool-kit to encourage young school children to unleash their creative imagination.
Samiksha Jain | 6 min read
