Electronic Commerce

Oxxo

Oxxo launches home delivery service to compete with Walmart

The convenience store has put functions in Mi Oxxo, an online sales platform.

Entrepreneur en Español

· 2 min read
Alibaba

Singles' Day Sales in China Hit $ 1 Billion in 85 Seconds for Alibaba

This happened despite the tariffs and other challenges to Chinese technology.

Ecommerce

How Do People Find You? Take Your Business Where Your Customers Are

Whether you have a brick-and-mortar business or are thinking of taking advantage of the big Good End or Cyber Monday sales, now is the best time to be online.

Arturo Lee

Good End 2020

Good End: Google tools to sell more these two weeks

In Latin America, online sales have grown an average of 230% this year. Are you ready to take advantage of it?

Entrepreneur en Español

Free market

With these planes Mercado Libre will deliver packages in less than 24 hours

The platform invested more than one billion pesos in the "Meli Air" aircraft fleet, ground vehicles and last mile centers.

Entrepreneur en Español

Ecommerce

Did COVID-19 steal your sales? This is how 9 Latin American startups successfully entered e-commerce

Latin America will have 191.7 million digital buyers and more than 10.8 million consumers will make a digital purchase for the first time this year.

Juliana Otero

