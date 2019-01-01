My Queue

Emerald Triangle

The Emerald Triangle's Brutal Pivot From Black Market to Legal

Growers no longer have to hide their crop from cops in helicopters, which was the one real advantage the Emerald Triangle had for growing weed.
Patrick Wagner | 8 min read
California's National Guard Targets Outlaw Pot Growers - Legal Growers Just Hope They Don't Miss

The trauma of roughshod airborne enforcement by the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting remains raw in the Emerald Triangle.
John Schroyer | 7 min read