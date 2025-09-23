Entrepreneur 2025

Entrepreneur India announces' Entrepreneur 2025' Show, a Grand Celebration of India's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

This mega-event will bring together the country's most visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders for a day of awards, summits, and groundbreaking pitches. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur 2025: India's Premier Business Event Returns With a 14-Year Legacy of Empowering Change-Makers

Entrepreneur India brings back its flagship summit, uniting trailblazers, investors, and innovators to shape the future of business.

