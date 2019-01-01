Estudios Entrepreneur

Por qué las Pymes mexicanas siguen rezagadas en comercio electrónico
Las micro, pequeñas y medianas empresas mexicanas van retrasadas en la carrera por atender al creciente consumidor digital. En un estudio hecho por AMVO en colaboración con GS1 y Entrepreneur descubrimos las principales causas de este rezago.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read