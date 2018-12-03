Evitar distracciones

3 tips para ser más productivo en el trabajo sin morir en el intento
Cómo ser más productivo

Si quieres hacer más en menos tiempo debes evitar las distracciones, maximizar las interrupciones y ver hacia el futuro.
Jason W. Womack | 4 min de lectura
Disminuye interrupciones y sé más productivo
Consultoría

Dan Kennedy | 5 min de lectura
8 tips para evitar distracciones
Emprendedores

Matthew Toren | 4 min de lectura
